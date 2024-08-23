Sonnenenergie of Czech Republic will help build huge floating solar stations in Kyrgyzstan

nCa Report

Sonnenenergie from the Czech Republic will build the floating solar stations at the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan.

The system would consists of two huge stations, each covering an area of 5 square km. This comes to about 5% of the total reservoir area of 284 square km. The construction will take five years to complete.

A story by Tazabek provides the details:

Special platforms with solar panels will be installed on the surface of the reservoir. The panels will collect light from the sun and turn it into electricity. The resulting electricity will be sent through cables to a substation, which will then be transmitted to the electrical grid.

The project will be implemented by an investment group led by the Czech JSC Sonnenenergie, which already has experience in the construction of floating stations.

Sonnenenergie has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the Green Fund and the network operator NESK on the construction of a floating solar station on the Toktogul reservoir .

The total investment cost will be $1 billion, and the project will be divided into 3 parts. The agreement on the purchase and sale of electricity was concluded for 25 years until 2049.

The Director of the Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers, Kundus Kyrbasheva believes that this is a unique project in the field of renewable energy sources, which will become the largest hybrid project in the world.

The total installed capacity will be 2×620 MW DC, equivalent to 2×500 MVA with a total annual output of 2×890 million kWh. This will reduce the need for electricity produced through turbines.

That is, the total output will be 1 billion 785 million kWh.

“In addition, our investment group has agreed to implement an energy storage system with a capacity of up to 500 MWh , aimed at supporting the network operator in terms of balancing and reducing peak loads,” she added.

According to her, the Green Energy Fund has drawn up an agreement with investors on a guaranteed purchase of electricity (RPA contract) from the state for 25 years at a subsidized renewable energy tariff.

How will floating power plants work?

First, the platforms and solar panels are manufactured and assembled on land. The platforms are created from materials that can float on water, and solar panels are installed on them. After assembly on land, the platforms with panels are transported to the reservoir. The platforms are carefully launched into the water, where they float, held in place by anchors or special fasteners.

Special platforms with solar panels are installed on the surface of the reservoir. These panels float on water. Solar panels collect light from the sun and turn it into electricity. This happens during the day when the sun is shining.

The resulting electricity is sent through cables to a substation, which then transmits it to the electrical grid. This substation helps increase the voltage so that electricity can move easily through the wires.

Implementation stages

The project is divided into 3 stages, the implementation of which will begin in April 2025, and the total construction period will be about 4 years. The second and third stages will be implemented in parallel.

The first part of the project includes the construction of 620 MW of installed capacity, increasing substations to 500 kW and laying a line 50 km long. These works will begin in April next year and will be transferred to the balance of the network operator after completion of construction.

The second part involves the construction of an additional 620 MW solar power plant and the expansion of the substation installed in the first part.

The third part includes the construction of a capital station with a capacity of 500 MW. The operation of the station will be covered by income from its operation.

Part of a big project

Jan Sonnenschein, executive director of Sonnenenergie JSC, told Tazabek , based on the results of all stages, the station will be connected to the CASA-1000 line [a project that energetically connects Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan], after the Datka-Toktogul power line is built.

“This will make it an important source of electricity for this project. After completion of all construction work, we will produce about 2 billion kWh per year, which will completely solve the problem of balancing networks,” the investor said.

J. Sonnenschein added that as part of the project, a joint company will be created, which will be based in the city of Toktogul.

“We also agreed with the akim of Toktogul to support social programs. During the construction process, we will hire local workers and purchase equipment from Kyrgyzstan. After completion of construction, we will create at least 50 permanent jobs for specialists in electrical networks and electrical work,” the investor promised.

Deputy Minister of Energy Nurlan Sadykov explained the operating principle of the hybrid station.

“During the day, a solar power plant operates, producing and supplying electricity to the grid. In the evening and at night, a hydroelectric power station operates using stored water. This is a hybrid system where both stations complement each other, providing stable and uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

According to him, this station will be unique due to its quick installation and high power.

It is planned to begin generating electricity around 2026.

Environmental benefits

As K. Kyrbasheva said , this project has significant environmental benefits in the form of reduced evaporation on the territory of the power plant. Covering 5% of the entire water surface, it stores enormous amounts of water. The next positive impact is a decrease in water temperature, creating a natural habitat for animals such as birds and fish. Finally, there is water conservation, as hydroelectric power can reduce production.

Reference

Sonnenenergie JSC is a Czech company specializing in the development and implementation of renewable energy sources. The company offers comprehensive solutions in the field of solar, wind and hydropower.

Significant projects include solar power plants in Kazakhstan and numerous installations throughout the Czech Republic. /// nCa, 23 August 2024 (content from Tazabek)