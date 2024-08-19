ECI Holds an International Event Celebrating “Abai’s Legacy, World Pride of Kazakhstan”

The ECO Cultural Institute in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Tehran, held an event titled “Abai’s Legacy, World Pride of Kazakhstan” on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at the International Conference Hall of ECI. The event garnered the presence of the ambassadors of ECO member countries, officials and a group of writers and researchers.

During this international Ceremony, Mr. Ontalap Onalbayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, delivered a speech, shedding light on the profound concepts and themes Abai’s works embody. He stated, “The legacy of Abai is the most sacred cherished by the Kazakhs. Abai epitomizes a person with a global cultural perspective, and his rich literary heritage not only serves as the spiritual beacon for a nation but is also a valuable asset for all of humanity.”

Also, Dr. Saad S. Khan, President ECI emphasize the pivotal role that various cultural elements play in fostering convergence among nations. Dr. Khan declared, “Abai is not only a poet but also a social reformer and it is necessary to translate his ideas into various languages”.

During the ceremony, attended by ambassadors and officials from Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, speeches were delivered by Dr. Bichakli, Dr. Alireza Habibi, and Ms. Gaukhar Omarkhanova. The event was moderated by Dr. Zahra Aslani.

Also, the video of the speeches delivered by Mr. Hossein Aghazadeh, Dr. Safar Abdullah, Dr. Islam Chamani, Mrs. Bakytzhamal Ospanova, and Mrs. Murfugha Shapian was broadcasted.

The highlights of the ceremony included the unveiling of a woven photo tapestry showcasing Abai’s iconic image, as well as the launch of a devoted music album in his honor. Attendees also had the opportunity to explore an exhibition of Kazakh handicrafts and peruse books dedicated to Abai’s life and works. /// nCa, 19 August 2024 (in cooperation with ECI)