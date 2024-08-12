The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan held an online meeting

Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar held a videoconference meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the Embassy of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan reports on its social networks.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral political, economic and trade relations, as well as ways to implement the TAPI project in Afghanistan, the development of a railway station in the port of Torghundi, and the creation of appropriate conditions for transit and transport.

Baradar noted that good political and economic relations have been established between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, and both sides should make efforts to further develop these ties.

He also added that Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have common interests in various fields, for the implementation of which favorable conditions have now been created.

According to Baradar, Afghanistan aims for an economically focused foreign policy centered on regional integration, requiring cooperation from neighboring countries, especially Turkmenistan.

In turn, Meredov, mentioning the friendly relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, said that his country is ready to start work on the TAPI project in Afghanistan in the near future.

In addition, he mentioned Turkmenistan’s readiness to invest in Afghanistan’s electric power and railway infrastructure.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan noted that the two countries will continue to work together on a number of joint issues in various fields in order to maximize the opportunities created for both countries.

In conclusion, Rashid Meredov invited Abdul Ghani Baradar to visit Turkmenistan at an appropriate time.///nCa, 12 August 2024