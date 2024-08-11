Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are interested in developing the eastern branch of the North-South corridor

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the transport sector.

Both countries are actively cooperating in the development of the eastern branch of the North-South corridor, which passes through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, ensuring the transit of goods to Pakistan and further to India.

In July 2024, a roadmap was signed between Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran and Turkmenistan for the synchronous development of the North-South corridor, and a decision was finalized on the use of the western branch of the Trans-Afghan Railway.

Kazakhstan is committed to supporting the construction of the Torghundi-Herat-Kandahar-Spin-Buldak railway by providing essential materials like sleepers, rails, and fasteners.

The meeting also discussed the nuances of the construction of the Torghundi-Herat railway and the possibility of intensifying the supply of goods to China via Torghundi.

The parties noted the mutual work to create competitive tariff conditions along all joint China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridors and along the North-South route, where the Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan agreed to create a single logistics operator on the eastern branch for seamless cargo transportation. ///Official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, 10 August 2024