Turkmen Cultural Days in Hungary Celebrating Shared Heritage

The cultural heritage of Turkmenistan is being showcased for the first time in Hungary through the Turkmen Cultural Days at the Hungarian Heritage House in Budapest, with the opening event held on Wednesday evening.

Máté Vincze, Deputy Secretary of State for Public Collections and Cultural Development at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, highlighted the significance of this event, emphasizing its large scale and importance in presenting Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage in Hungary.

The event aligns with the Kurultaj, an annual festival of Turkic-speaking peoples in Hungary since 2008, and underscores the observer status both Hungary and Turkmenistan hold in the OTS. Mr. Vincze pointed out that cultural diplomacy involves countries understanding each other and exploring their common cultural roots. He added, “this is also why Turkmenistan is presenting itself in Hungary, enriching Hungary’s cultural offerings.”

The opening evening featured a grand gala concert with performances by the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and Turkmen performers. Additionally, an exhibition at the Hungarian Heritage House, showcasing the best of Turkmen culture, is part of the program. Máté Vincze noted Hungary’s tradition of seeking knowledge and friendship with various peoples, leading to the development of ethnographic collections based on shared cultural patterns rather than colonialism.

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Hemra Amannazarov, expressed honor at presenting his country’s culture at the Hungarian Heritage House and praised the strong cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Boglárka Illés, Secretary of State for the Development of Bilateral Relations, highlighted the cultural parallels between the two countries. She mentioned that twenty young Turkmens annually have the opportunity to learn Hungarian under the Stipendium Hungaricum program, which fosters mutual cultural understanding. “This event aims to preserve cultural identity, where language serves not only as a means but also as a pillar,” she emphasized.

The Turkmen Cultural Days in Hungary serve as a platform to celebrate and understand Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage. ///cross-post from MTI-Hungary Today, 8 August 2024 (photo credit – TDH)