Turkmenistan Learns from Uzbekistan’s Electronic Customs Model

On 30-31 July 2024, a delegation of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, consisting of the head of the technical support department and employees of the customs automation department, visited Tashkent to study the experience of the Uzbekistan customs authorities in creating a Customs Clearance Center.

The visit also allowed to get insights on operation of customs posts in Uzbekistan, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

To this end, the members of the delegation visited the Customs Clearance Center, established in August 2023 at the Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The complex accomodates a Data processing Center, a remote electronic declaration post, a call center, targeting and risk management departments. The information system is integrated with databases of foreign departments, national ministries and departments, subjects of foreign economic activity, and airlines.

The remote electronic declaration post efficiently handles cargo customs declarations and promptly addresses inquiries channeled through the Customs Committee’s 11-08 hotline or website. Meanwhile, the Department of Targeting and Risk Management analyzes a vast dataset from over 50 domestic customs systems, three World Customs Organization platforms, and more than 30 international customs authorities. This comprehensive data analysis enables risk assessment and real-time monitoring of all customs checkpoints.

Turkmen delegation also visited the posts of foreign economic activity “Arkbulok” and “Chukursai tech office”, as well as the border post “Yallama” to observe their operations firsthand.

This trip was important both for the development of bilateral cooperation and for the introduction of the positive experience of Uzbekistan in the establishment of the Control and Analytical Center of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 7 August 2024