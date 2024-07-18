New UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan presented credentials to President

On Wednesday, 17 July 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ms. Jalpa Ratna, newly appointed Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan.

The Head of state congratulated Ms.Jalpa Ratna on her appointment as head of the representative office of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Turkmenistan and wished great success in her work in this responsible position.

Neutral Turkmenistan prioritizes active cooperation with reputable international organizations, particularly the UN and its specialized agencies like UNICEF. This emphasis on collaboration aligns with the country’s foreign policy goals.

The longstanding and highly effective relationship between Turkmenistan and UNICEF is a prime example of such successful partnerships. Further solidifying this cooperation, Turkmenistan was unanimously elected to the UNICEF Executive Board for 2024-2026, demonstrating the effectiveness of the country’s long-term commitment to the Children’s Fund.

Currently, this partnership is guided by the Country Programme for Turkmenistan, covering the period 2021-2025.

“This year, ten documents have been signed with the ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, including a work plan in the field of child health, nutrition, early development, social security and inclusive education,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The legislative framework in the field of child protection is constantly being improved in Turkmenistan. Thus, the National Action Plan for the Implementation of Children’s Rights for 2023-2028 has been approved.

Discussing the priorities for further joint activities, the parties stressed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the field of procurement of vaccines and equipment for immunization of children.

“Ensuring the well-being of children and fostering a healthy, well-rounded young generation is a cornerstone of our national policy,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized. He highlighted the significant role played by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need of Care.

“Providing special attention and care to children and adolescents is paramount,” the President stressed. He expressed satisfaction with the Foundation’s achievements, including facilitating numerous surgeries for sick children and regularly donating ambulances and advanced medical equipment to hospitals across Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, President confirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to comprehensive partnership with UNICEF. ///nCa, 18 July 2024