Turkmenistan expresses concern about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan issued a press statement, stressing that Turkmenistan has expressed deep concern about the news of an attempt on the life of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Turkmen side strongly condemns this act of violence and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery.

Turkmenistan is an active participant in international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms, as well as acts of political violence that create tension in society. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 14 July 2024