Xi paid a state visit to Tajikistan – Dushanbe and Beijing are moving towards further deepening comprehensive strategic relations

On 4-6 July 2024, President Xi Jinping of China paid a state visit to Tajikistan.

As a result of the summit talks between Tajikistan and China, 29 new documents were signed on cooperation in various fields of trade and economy, including industry, energy, transport, digital economy, innovation and investment, as well as in cultural and humanitarian areas, including a Joint Statement by the Republic of Tajikistan and the People’s Republic of China on further deepening comprehensive strategic relations at a new stage.

Xi Jinping awarded President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Friendship for his valuable contribution to the development and expansion of good-neighborly relations and comprehensive strategic partnership. This is the first time that China’s highest award has been presented outside the PRC.

In addition, Xi and Rahmon jointly opened new buildings of the Parliament of Tajikistan and the Government of Tajikistan in Dushanbe, built by China on the basis of gratuitous financial support.

At a joint press conference, the heads of China and Tajikistan announced a number of indicators and initiatives characterizing the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Here is a summary of the key statements made by Xi and Rahmon at the press conference:

China remains a critical trading partner for Tajikistan. Bilateral trade turnover surged by over 24% in 2023 compared to 2022, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two nations.

Chinese investment in Tajikistan’s economy has also been substantial. From 2007 to 2023, Chinese investments surpassed $4 billion, with $2.6 billion being direct investments.

Several successful projects exemplify this effective investment cooperation. These include the Zarafshon (Zi Jin Gold) companies, the Juntai-Dangara Sinsilu Textile industrial complex, and Huaxin Cement-Javan.

In general, more than 700 companies with Chinese capital operate in Tajikistan today.

Reinforcing this strong economic partnership, a recent forum in Dushanbe brought together representatives from Tajikistan and China. The event culminated in the signing of commercial contracts and cooperation agreements exceeding $600 million.

Transportation and communication are a key focus in China-Tajikistan relations.

The ongoing construction and reconstruction of the “Kalaikhumb-Vanch-Rushan district border” road will significantly improve the efficiency of the “China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey” transit corridor.

Tajikistan is actively proposing joint efforts to build roads and railways along the China-Tajikistan-Afghanistan route, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.

To further enhance cooperation, Tajikistan welcomes increased participation by Chinese businesses in establishing industrial parks, introducing new technologies, and engaging in joint large-scale production ventures, particularly within Tajikistan’s free economic zones.

The countries identified establishing manufacturing enterprises, especially in industries focused on “green products” with high added value and “green technologies” as a priority. This includes electric vehicles, solar panels, and intelligent power grids.

Tajikistan is eager to expand cooperation with China in the hydropower sector, leveraging its abundant resources.

More than five thousand representatives of Tajikistan study at universities in China.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will always be a reliable friend of Tajikistan, its reliable partner and brother, Xi Jinping said.

China is ready to expand imports of high-quality products from Tajikistan, support Tajikistan in expanding transit transport potential, deepen cooperation in the field of mineral resources, increase the level of agricultural cooperation and develop new points of growth of cooperation (new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and e-commerce).

Xi Jinping stressed that in the context of changes in world politics, it is important to strengthen the unity and cooperation of the international community. China stands for an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization.

Signed documents

Emomali Rahmon and Xi Jinping signed a Joint Statement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the People’s Republic of China on further deepening comprehensive strategic relations at a new stage.

Following the high-level Tajikistan-China negotiations, a signing ceremony solidified the agreements reached. New documents on cooperation were exchanged, including: a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation between Tajikistan’s People’s Democratic Party and China’s Communist Party, Letters of Exchange promoting collaboration in human resource development and renewable energy within China’s Global Development Initiative, an agreement for mutual recognition of qualifications, academic degrees, and titles, agreements between relevant ministries from both countries focusing on industrial cooperation and information technology, new energy minerals, infrastructure development through grant assistance, economic development collaboration, investment cooperation in new energy, grant aid provision, mutual investment promotion and protection, e-commerce cooperation, etc.

///nCa, 8 July 2024