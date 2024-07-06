The first meeting on “Youth4Health” initiative took place in Ashgabat

Young people are often seen as active members of communities unafraid to challenge the status quo and raise their voices. To build inclusive and sustainable future for all, it is essential to hear the voice of young people in health-related decision-making processes.

Youth4Health (Youth for Health) is a special initiative of Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe. Launched in 2021, the initiative aims to enhance the influence of youth voices and perspectives across all aspects of the WHO Regional Office for Europe’s work.

Turkmen youth are among the young people who have joined the Youth4Health network. Recently, Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan, has become a member of the Youth4Health network.

On June 13, 2024, the first introductory online meeting on Youth4Health initiative was held in Ashgabat. Organized by the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, the meeting brought together the representatives from the Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan and Youth4Health team from the WHO Regional Office for Europe. The focus of the meeting was fostering collaboration and exchange of ideas between Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan and the WHO Regional Office for Europe’s Youth4Health team. During the meeting, the participants had an opportunity to discuss potential projects, initiatives, and strategies to advance the goals of the Youth4Health initiative.

This partnership seeks to empower youth in promoting health and well-being within their communities. Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan is committed to contributing to the promotion of public health and looks forward to engaging with the Youth4Health team to drive positive change in the field. ///nCa, 6 July 2024 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)