National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Türkiye had a telephone conversation

On Saturday, 29 Jun 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye.

Erdogan congratulated Arkadag on his birthday and conveyed warm greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that Türkiye is one of the closest friendly and fraternal countries for Turkmenistan, and bilateral relations are enriched with new meaning and content.

As it was emphasized during the conversation, Turkmenistan and Türkiye actively cooperate in almost all sectors of the economy. At the same time, there are huge opportunities for the development of productive relations in the fuel and energy industry, transport and communications.

During the conversation, Arkadag noted that he warmly recalls his visit to Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March this year.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to intensify bilateral relations in a wide range of areas. ///nCa, 30 June 2024