White City Ashgabat 2026 Highlights Growing International Focus on Sustainable Urban Development

The successful conclusion of White City Ashgabat 2026 demonstrated the growing international importance of urban development, sustainability and infrastructure cooperation across Central Asia.

More than 800 delegates from 55 countries gathered in Ashgabat to discuss the future of cities under the theme “Architecture. Innovation. Sustainable Development.”

A major highlight of the forum was the United Nations High-Level Roundtable “From Global Dialogue to Local Action: Advancing Sustainable, Inclusive and Smart Cities,” organised in cooperation with UN-Habitat.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of the World Urban Forum agenda and focused on practical approaches to sustainable urban planning, resilient infrastructure, digital governance and smart city development.

Senior representatives from UN-Habitat, IRENA, UNDP, OSCE, the European Union and international financial institutions joined government officials and industry leaders to explore how cities can successfully transition from strategic planning to implementation.

The conference also produced practical outcomes through the signing of international cooperation agreements and infrastructure development contracts, reinforcing the role of White City Ashgabat as a platform where policy dialogue is translated into concrete projects.

As urbanisation and infrastructure modernisation accelerate across Central Asia, the forum highlighted the increasing importance of regional and international cooperation in shaping resilient and future-ready cities. ///nCa, 2 June 2026 (the material was provided by WCA 2026 Organizers)