

The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, has held the final stage of the national youth robotics competition. The intense competition brought together around 140 young innovation and technology enthusiasts from all corners of the country.

Based on the results of the competitions, which spanned five categories, Gulalek Kurbannazarova, a student at the Mary Velayat Financial and Economic Secondary Vocational School, claimed first place in the “Obstacle Speed Race” category.

Emir Kuliyev, representing the Ashgabat training center “Imdatbot,” secured victory in the “Robot Biathlon” category, while Abduldzhelil Patyshagulyiev, a student from the capital’s “Kämil bilim” center, demonstrated the best performance in “Robot Bowling.”

In the “Robot Race” challenge, Alikhan Akgayev, a student from the Joint Turkmen-Russian Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin, emerged as the winner. Additionally, 10 other participants received special prizes in the creative category titled “Amazing Robot.”

“Such competitions significantly raise the level of training among our youth,” emphasized Sohbethmrat Byashov, a member of the jury panel. “Even for completing the simplest tasks here, solid knowledge of mechanics, physics, electrical engineering, mathematics, and computer science is required. The innovative projects designed by these young people clearly demonstrate that they are already capable of successfully applying these disciplines in a comprehensive manner in practice.”

At the conclusion of the event, the winners were awarded diplomas from the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and memorable gifts. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by an inspiring performance from the “Kuwwat” musical group of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan. The participants and organizers expressed their sincere gratitude to the Hero-Arkadag and Hero-Arkadagly Serdar for creating excellent conditions for acquiring a modern education. ///nCa, 2 June 2026