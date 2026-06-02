Embassy of Israel and “Yenme” Host Special Children’s Day Celebration in Ashgabat

On the occasion of International Children’s Day, the public organization “Yenme” organized a festive event at the Puppet Theatre in Ashgabat. The main participants of the celebration were children with disabilities, for whom a special cultural and entertainment program was prepared to create an atmosphere of joy, support, and care.

A highlight of the event was a charitable initiative by the Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan. On behalf of the Embassy, 149 gifts in the form of 3D pens were presented to the children. These innovative tools will help develop creativity, imagination, and interest in modern technologies.

In addition, a congratulatory message from H.E. Mr. Ismail Khaldi, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Turkmenistan, was read aloud, conveying warm wishes for good health, happiness, academic success, and the fulfillment of the children’s dreams.

“This day is a moment of reflection and a pledge we make to ourselves to ensure a bright future for every child, to provide love, health, education and care. To the children we say here: you are the beauty and joy of life, but also the leaders of tomorrow. It is our duty to provide you with quality education, healthcare, and to listen to your dreams and support your realization. I am confident that those core values are in the Turkmen Government policy, and we commend them on their efforts”, the Ambassador stressed in his message.

The event was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, bringing joy, unforgettable memories, and festive spirit to all participants. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all partners and supporters who contributed to the success of this important social initiative. ///Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan, 2 June 2026