Türkiye successfully hosts 2 of the world’s most significant wedding planning events

Türkiye, located in the heart of the Mediterranean, boasts some of the world’s most picturesque landscapes for a dream wedding and honeymoon. The country is also on the radar of the world’s most important wedding organisers and planners, with RSVP and EWPC (Exotic Wedding Planning Conference), two of the most significant wedding planning events, taking place in İstanbul and Bodrum one after the other.

RSVP, one of the most important wedding and event planning symposiums in the industry, where global luxury wedding and event industry professionals come together, was hosted in İstanbul between 2-5 April 2024, with the participation of 200 industry leaders and event professionals worldwide. RSVP attendees in İstanbul included some of the industry’s most prominent world leaders, and the conference provided industry professionals with the opportunity for an in-depth exploration of İstanbul’s venues for a unique wedding setting.

The second event Türkiye hosted was the EWPC’s (Exotic Wedding Planning Conference) Bodrum Edition. The 13th edition of EWPC, one of the largest wedding planning conferences in the industry, was held in Bodrum, one of Türkiye’s most famous holiday destinations, between 22 and 24 April. 400 wedding and event planners from 70 countries attended the event, and notable transformations and advancements in the wedding industry were discussed.

Türkiye is the “Favourite Destination” for wedding tourism

Türkiye is a primary choice for travellers because of its cultural heritage that merges the time-honoured traditions of the East and the modernity of the West, as well as its diverse and unique cuisine and unlimited shopping options. The country welcomes couples worldwide who wish to celebrate their nuptials at this legendary destination. İstanbul, Bodrum, Antalya, Cappadocia, Göcek, Marmaris, Çeşme and Fethiye, globally renowned locations offering a plethora of exciting choices from accommodation to gastronomy, are among the most preferred luxury wedding and party destinations. These destinations feature trained professionals who plan every detail of the wedding organisation, impressing both couples and guests with a diverse range of options in terms of venues and catering.

İstanbul: A wedding paradise that combines tradition with modernity

Türkiye’s dynamic metropolis, İstanbul, is among the most popular options for destination weddings. Thanks to the city’s unique setting as a bridge between the East and West and airlines offering direct flights from almost anywhere in the world, İstanbul is easily accessible for guests residing on different continents. The city offers numerous options for wedding venues. İstanbul’s glamorous luxury hotels feature indoor and outdoor spaces that accommodate 200 to 2,000 wedding guests. Standing out with striking architectural details and modern infrastructure, these hotels have ballrooms, spa centres, and lush gardens where couples can celebrate to their hearts’ content and create memories that will last a lifetime.

İstanbul’s exceptional wedding venues are not limited to luxury hotels. As the former capital of the Ottoman Empire, the city is adorned with dazzling palaces and waterside mansions, many of which have been restored to their original appearance and equipped with modern infrastructure. Most of these structures are located along the shores of the Bosphorus and offer magnificent views – a perfect setting for the most elegant and luxurious weddings. Not to forget, İstanbul is a true “gastrocity” hosting tens of restaurants in the Michelin GUIDE.

Bodrum: Top destination for luxury weddings in the heart of Türkiye’s Aegean coast

Bodrum, one of the most popular luxury holiday destinations on Türkiye’s Aegean coast, offers a beautiful atmosphere for romantic weddings. Like İstanbul, Bodrum is easily accessible via direct flights from the capitals of numerous countries.

In terms of wedding venues, Bodrum is home to world-famous luxury hotel chains and romantic hotels with versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces. These sumptuous properties feature multiple restaurants, lounges, and music halls. Between 150 and 1,000 guests can be accommodated in the ballrooms of the hotels or their expansive gardens, poolside areas, and beach bars. Collaborating with experts to plan and manage weddings from start to finish, the facilities in Bodrum provide all the necessary services to make all a couple’s dreams come true.

Couples choosing to get married on one of Bodrum’s world-famous beaches can opt for 5-star resorts in the region or beach wedding locations with a more intimate and singular atmosphere. Bodrum is another Turkish destination with many restaurants listed in the Michelin GUIDE. ///nCa, 27 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)