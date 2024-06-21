Turkmenistan congratulates cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on his 60th birthday

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to the instructor, test cosmonaut, commander of the cosmonaut detachment of the Russian State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos Oleg Kononenko on the occasion of the 60th anniversary.

On 4 February this year, Kononenko set a world record by spending 878 days and 12 hours in space. On 5 June, he marked the historic 1,000-day milestone of his stay in space. Kononenko celebrates his birthday in orbit.

Oleg Kononenko is a native of Turkmenabad city.

In September 2019, he was awarded the title of Hero of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 21 June 2024