UNDP and Turkmenistan sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen public education services

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 20 June 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on strengthening the country’s education system and promoting sustainable development practices.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between UNDP and the Ministry of Education to improve the efficiency in public education services delivery to the population of Turkmenistan. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to strengthening educational programs in Turkmenistan, with a particular focus on integrating principles of human rights and gender equality, supporting climate change initiatives, and encouraging healthy lifestyles through Turkmenistan’s educational institutions.

A key focus of this MOU is the integration of digital technologies and innovative solutions into Turkmenistan’s education system. By leveraging advanced technologies, the partnership aims to create a more efficient and inclusive education framework that can better serve the needs of the population.

“This MOU marks a significant step towards enhancing digital education and sustainable development in Turkmenistan,” said Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to create a more inclusive and efficient education system that benefits all.”

As the leading United Nations agency for international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

In collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan, development partners, civil society organizations (CSOs), and for the people of Turkmenistan, UNDP contributes to advancing the national development agenda. Leveraging global knowledge, best practices, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions, UNDP works towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and fostering a peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 20 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)