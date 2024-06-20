New Bulgarian Ambassador Presents Credentials in Turkmenistan

On 20 June 2024, Ruslan Stoyanov, the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku, Azerbaijan), presented his credentials to Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was briefed on the priorities of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, which is constantly implementing a strategy based on the principles of positive neutrality, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, the composition of the Turkmen parliament and the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms implemented in various sectors.

The discussion highlighted the importance of interparliamentary friendship groups for facilitating exchanges of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary practices.

On the same day, Ambassador Stoyanov presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Myakhri Byashimova.

Their talks covered a broad range of topics related to bilateral relations, including political cooperation, trade and economic ties, cultural exchange, and educational and scientific collaboration.

The sides expressed a strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Bulgaria. They also discussed potential areas for further collaboration within the United Nations and other international organizations. ///nCa, 20 June 2024