Turkmenistan Develops Roadmap for Implementing CEDAW Recommendations

On June 11-12, 2024, the United Nations Population Fund office in Turkmenistan (UNFPA), in partnership with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan led the coordination workshop with the Working Group of the Inter-State Committee on Human Rights in drafting a Roadmap for the implementation of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) concluding Recommendations presented to Turkmenistan in March 2024.

Turkmenistan ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 1996. On April 18, 2009, Turkmenistan ratified the Optional Protocol to CEDAW. In 2022, the country prepared and submitted its sixth periodic report, and in February 2024, the Turkmenistan delegation participated in a Constructive Dialogue with CEDAW. Based on this report, the Committee provided Turkmenistan with new recommendations to further improve the status of women in the country.

Over the course of two days, the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission discussed all points of the CEDAW Concluding Recommendations and developed a Roadmap for their implementation. This roadmap aims to improve legislation and policy in the area of gender equality and ensure the effective realization of women’s rights in Turkmenistan.

Ms. Shemshat Atajanova, Head of the Department of Democracy and International Relations at the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy, noted: “The status of women and men in Turkmenistan is determined by the overall strategy and priority directions of state policy regarding gender equality. The goal is to implement the principles of equal rights and freedoms, creating equal opportunities for men and women in accordance with the Constitution of Turkmenistan, international obligations, and the recommendations of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995), as well as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).” ///UNFPA Turkmenistan, 14 June 2024