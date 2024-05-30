Turkmen Forces Showcase Skills in National Military Drills – Drones take center stage

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 29 May 2024, Turkmenistan conducted joint military exercises in the Balkan province, country’s western region. The drills involved heads of military and law enforcement agencies, aiming to enhance personnel proficiency and assess the national army’s combat readiness, according to TDH reports.

These exercises emphasized coordinated operations across land, air, and sea, utilizing advanced tactics and cutting-edge technology.

Troops practiced tasks like neutralizing enemy saboteurs and defending against aerial attacks. Notably, digital systems played a prominent role throughout the drills. This included unmanned aerial vehicles with digital navigation, radar equipped with digital processing, and other sophisticated weaponry.

The exercises included participation from the naval forces and elite special forces units, “Turkmen edermen”, from both military and law enforcement branches.

Additionally, an exhibition showcasing various military equipment, including drones and other weaponry, was held alongside the exercises. ///nCa, 30 May 2024

Here are some photos from the drills (screenshots from Turkmen TV):

 

 

