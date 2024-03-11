Italian Senator Urges Businesses to Focus on Central Asia’s Potential

The Italian Senate recently hosted a conference on the “Middle Corridor: safe transit route between Italy, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia”, according to Uzbekistan news outlet “Dunyo”.

The event, organized by the Italian Institute for Asia (ISIA), brought together Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, heads of diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, prominent parliamentarians and analysts of Italy.

Senator Francesco Silvestro, president of the parliament’s Bicameral Commission on Regional Issues, a leading conference organizer, emphasized the need for Italian businesses to “rediscover” Central Asia. He highlighted the region’s dynamic growth, reflected in a surge of Italian exports exceeding $2 billion.

Senator Silvestro urged Italian industry to focus on Central Asia’s production capacities and energy resources. In turn, Italy offers valuable know-how to fuel the development of these economies. He expressed confidence in mutually beneficial outcomes from such cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli reaffirmed Italy’s strong presence in Central Asia, actively fostering trade and economic ties. He pledged Italy’s unwavering support in developing both transport infrastructure and the regional economies as a whole.

The conference extensively discussed the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

Participants unanimously viewed this route as a vital alternative for Asia-Europe trade in light of evolving geopolitical realities. The Middle Corridor is seen as a catalyst for intensifying multifaceted trade and economic cooperation between Italy, the EU, and the Caucasus and Central Asian regions. ///nCa, 11 March 2024 (photo – Dunyo)