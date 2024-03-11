News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Italian Senator Urges Businesses to Focus on Central Asia’s Potential

Italian Senator Urges Businesses to Focus on Central Asia’s Potential

By

The Italian Senate recently hosted a conference on the “Middle Corridor: safe transit route between Italy, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia”, according to Uzbekistan news outlet “Dunyo”.

The event, organized by the Italian Institute for Asia (ISIA), brought together Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, heads of diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, prominent parliamentarians and analysts of Italy.

Senator Francesco Silvestro, president of the parliament’s Bicameral Commission on Regional Issues, a leading conference organizer, emphasized the need for Italian businesses to “rediscover” Central Asia. He highlighted the region’s dynamic growth, reflected in a surge of Italian exports exceeding $2 billion.

Senator Silvestro urged Italian industry to focus on Central Asia’s production capacities and energy resources. In turn, Italy offers valuable know-how to fuel the development of these economies. He expressed confidence in mutually beneficial outcomes from such cooperation. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli reaffirmed Italy’s strong presence in Central Asia, actively fostering trade and economic ties. He pledged Italy’s unwavering support in developing both transport infrastructure and the regional economies as a whole.

The conference extensively discussed the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

Participants unanimously viewed this route as a vital alternative for Asia-Europe trade in light of evolving geopolitical realities. The Middle Corridor is seen as a catalyst for intensifying multifaceted trade and economic cooperation between Italy, the EU, and the Caucasus and Central Asian regions. ///nCa, 11 March 2024 (photo – Dunyo)

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Italy Proposes Aral Sea Restoration Project to Central Asia
  2. Italian and Turkmen businessmen to meet in Milan
  3. A country presentation of Turkmenistan for Italian companies was held
  4. India pledges to work towards unlocking trade potential with Central Asia through Iranian Chabahar Port
  5. Italian Design Day – VI Edition was held on March 23rd and 24th, 2022 in Ashgabat
  6. European Union and Central Asia will hold the first regional conference on connectivity in November 2022
  7. ADB: Unlocking Central Asia’s Economic Potential by Integrating into Global Value Chains
  8. Omani sultan’s rep hails GCC-Central Asia ties, urges more achievements
  9. Five Steps to Economic Resilience in the Caucasus and Central Asia
  10. Turkmenistan Urges Focus on Caspian Sea Level Decline and Energy Cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan