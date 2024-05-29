Kazakhstan Upgrading Gas Pipeline System to Boost Russian Gas Flow to Uzbekistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Russia aims to significantly increase gas exports to Uzbekistan, with plans to reach 11 billion cubic meters annually by next year.

This is a substantial jump from the current level of 3.8 billion cubic meters.

The statement came after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

The availability of relevant plans to increase supplies was confirmed by Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, 28 May.

“There are such plans. Currently, the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan is already planned for 3.8 billion cu m. Modernization of the gas transportation system is planned to increase to 11 billion cu m, and Qazaq Gaz is ready to make investments. The project is beneficial for Kazakhstan due to receiving transit fees and due to parity,” Satkaliyev said.

“As a rule, we always agree to ensure that Kazakhstani consumers have the opportunity to receive the appropriate volume of gas,” he added.

These developments follow a series of meetings last week involving Gazprom, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

Discussions focused on strategic cooperation in the gas sector.

In June 2023, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a gas supply agreement alongside a roadmap for preparing Uzbekistan’s gas infrastructure for receiving and transporting Russian gas. Additionally, an agreement was reached with Kazakhstan for transporting the gas through their territory.

The supplies commenced in October 2023 via the Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline system, operating in reverse mode. ///nCa, 29 May 2024

 

