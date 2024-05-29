News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ferdowsi’s Universal Message at Ferdowsi Commemoration in Mashhad

Ferdowsi’s Universal Message at Ferdowsi Commemoration in Mashhad

By

A conference commemorating Ferdowsi, the renowned Persian poet, titled “Revisiting the Role of Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh in Iranian-Islamic Culture and Civilization,” was held in Mashhad, coinciding with the celebration of Persian Language Day. Scholars, Shahnameh researchers, students, and artists attended the conference at Ferdowsi University in Mashhad which is recognized as a hub for Shahnameh studies and enthusiasts.

Dr. Saad s. Khan, ECI President delivered a keynote speech at the conference. In his address, the ECI President said, “Ferdowsi’ Shahnameh, a blend of myth, epic, and advice, has influenced world literature for a thousand years. It depicts the struggle of good against evil, with good always winning. Ferdowsi portrays all social classes and promotes the pursuit of truth and justice. He believed wisdom and justice advance society. The Shahnameh’s universality lies in its message for all of humanity, not a specific race or nation.”

The event provided a platform for scholars and researchers to share their insights on Ferdowsi’s work and its impact on Persian literature and culture. It also offered an opportunity for students and artists to engage in meaningful discussions about Ferdowsi’s legacy. /// nCa, 29 May 2024 (in cooperation with ECO Cultural Institute)

 

Related posts:

  1. UN Secretary-General’s Message For The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust
  2. 37 Hospitals in Iranian city Mashhad serve foreign patients
  3. XI Jinping: China stands for multilateralism and strengthening peace for the sake of universal security
  4. Confucius Day celebrated in Ashgabat
  5. OGT-2023: Message of president of Turkmenistan to participants
  6. Move Forward with Universal Right and Responsibility
  7. Turkmenistan sends message of condolence to France
  8. Turkmen Scientists Discover New Handwritten Sources about Magtymguly in Hungary
  9. Berdymuhamedov sends message of condolence to Obama
  10. Turkmenistan sends message of condolence to Pakistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan