Ferdowsi’s Universal Message at Ferdowsi Commemoration in Mashhad

A conference commemorating Ferdowsi, the renowned Persian poet, titled “Revisiting the Role of Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh in Iranian-Islamic Culture and Civilization,” was held in Mashhad, coinciding with the celebration of Persian Language Day. Scholars, Shahnameh researchers, students, and artists attended the conference at Ferdowsi University in Mashhad which is recognized as a hub for Shahnameh studies and enthusiasts.

Dr. Saad s. Khan, ECI President delivered a keynote speech at the conference. In his address, the ECI President said, “Ferdowsi’ Shahnameh, a blend of myth, epic, and advice, has influenced world literature for a thousand years. It depicts the struggle of good against evil, with good always winning. Ferdowsi portrays all social classes and promotes the pursuit of truth and justice. He believed wisdom and justice advance society. The Shahnameh’s universality lies in its message for all of humanity, not a specific race or nation.”

The event provided a platform for scholars and researchers to share their insights on Ferdowsi’s work and its impact on Persian literature and culture. It also offered an opportunity for students and artists to engage in meaningful discussions about Ferdowsi’s legacy. /// nCa, 29 May 2024 (in cooperation with ECO Cultural Institute)