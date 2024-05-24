CIS Strengthens Cooperation in Energy, Chemical Industry, and Environmental Protection

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, chemical industries, and environmental protection. This decision comes after a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat, where relevant concepts and action plans were approved.

These documents were developed taking into account the need to reach higher levels of communication on the development and deepening of interstate cooperation in the field of energy policy, joining the efforts to maintain a balance in this industry in the face of global challenges and a rapidly changing world.

Advanced technological development and the introduction of innovations in the energy sector and industry are becoming important factors in maintaining the competitiveness of the fuel and energy complex of the CIS member states in the global energy market amidst growing global energy transition.

Thus, the concept provides that the efforts of the CIS countries will be aimed at ensuring sustainable development and effective use of energy potential, ensuring energy security, and structural diversification.

The document also focuses on:

scientific and technological development of fuel and energy industries

digital transformation and technological development

introduction of modern methods and improvement of management models for large energy systems

cooperation in the field of personnel training

minimizing the environmental impact of energy production.

The need to adopt a Concept for further development of cooperation in the field of chemical industry and an Action Plan for its implementation was due to scientific and technical achievements in this area and the development of the economic and technological base of the states.

Effective cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of chemical industry should contribute to tackling problems related to meeting domestic needs for chemical industry products, strengthening national security by providing strategic industries with high-quality chemical products, developing a system of scientific support for the chemical industry and the introduction of innovative technologies, improving the quality of life of the population.

The Council of Heads of Government of the CIS approved the Concept of Cooperation in the field of hazardous waste management and elimination of accumulated environmental damage.

This plan focuses on establishing knowledge and technology transfer mechanisms to improve national hazardous waste management infrastructure. It also paves the way for joint environmental projects within the CIS region.///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the CIS Executive Committee)