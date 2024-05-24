News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » CIS Strengthens Cooperation in Energy, Chemical Industry, and Environmental Protection

CIS Strengthens Cooperation in Energy, Chemical Industry, and Environmental Protection

By

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, chemical industries, and environmental protection. This decision comes after a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat, where relevant concepts and action plans were approved.

These documents were developed taking into account the need to reach higher levels of communication on the development and deepening of interstate cooperation in the field of energy policy, joining the efforts to maintain a balance in this industry in the face of global challenges and a rapidly changing world.

Advanced technological development and the introduction of innovations in the energy sector and industry are becoming important factors in maintaining the competitiveness of the fuel and energy complex of the CIS member states in the global energy market amidst growing global energy transition.

Thus, the concept provides that the efforts of the CIS countries will be aimed at ensuring sustainable development and effective use of energy potential, ensuring energy security, and structural diversification.

The document also focuses on:

  • scientific and technological development of fuel and energy industries
  • digital transformation and technological development
  • introduction of modern methods and improvement of management models for large energy systems
  • cooperation in the field of personnel training
  • minimizing the environmental impact of energy production.

The need to adopt a Concept for further development of cooperation in the field of chemical industry and an Action Plan for its implementation was due to scientific and technical achievements in this area and the development of the economic and technological base of the states.

Effective cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of chemical industry should contribute to tackling problems related to meeting domestic needs for chemical industry products, strengthening national security by providing strategic industries with high-quality chemical products, developing a system of scientific support for the chemical industry and the introduction of innovative technologies, improving the quality of life of the population.

The Council of Heads of Government of the CIS approved the Concept of Cooperation in the field of hazardous waste management and elimination of accumulated environmental damage.

This plan focuses on establishing knowledge and technology transfer mechanisms to improve national hazardous waste management infrastructure. It also paves the way for joint environmental projects within the CIS region.///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the CIS Executive Committee)

 

Related posts:

  1. Ecology and Environmental protection — priority areas of cooperation between the SCO countries
  2. Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government
  3. Ashgabat OGT Conference on Environmental Aspects of Hydrocarbon Industry reaffirmed the key role of gas in the energy transition
  4. TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan Unveils Chemical Industry Expansion Plans
  5. Emomali Rahmon: Tajikistan proposes to intensify regional economic cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, investment and trade
  6. Talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Hungarian Prime Minister – Agreement on investment protection and 7 more documents signed – Energy, transport, education are promising areas of cooperation
  7. UNDP and Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan conducted seminars on ensuring environmental legislation in a transboundary context
  8. Strengthening Environmental Cooperation: Turkmenistan and IUCN Sign Memorandum of Understanding
  9. Turkmenistan to host International scientific and practical conference “Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources”
  10. MFA Turkmenistan and UNEP Discuss Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan