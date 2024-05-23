Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen relations with the CIS, the National Leader of the Turkmen people says

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Wednesday, 22 May 2024, the National leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Sergei Lebedev, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov wished success to the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that one of the priority aspects of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan is cooperation within the CIS.

Taking into account its neutral status and being an associate member of the CIS, Turkmenistan stands for effective partnership in the Commonwealth, which has solid potential in various fields.

The Chairman of Khalk Maslahaty highlighted Turkmenistan’s active participation in CIS summits, meetings, and events. The country prioritizes economic, trade, cultural, and sports collaboration while advocating for enhanced coordination in transport and energy sectors.

The National Leader stressed that Turkmenistan intends to continue to comprehensively strengthen friendly relations with the CIS, contributing to the development of effective multilateral cooperation aimed at achieving concrete results. ///nCa, 23 May 2024

 

 

