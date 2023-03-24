National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Secretary General of the CIS

On Thursday, 23 March, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev.

Lebedev, who heads the observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan noted that all stages of the election campaign are carried out in an open, constructive atmosphere, in accordance with national legislation and generally recognized legal norms.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the CIS space. The trade and economy, transport and communications, energy, agro-industrial complex, advanced technologies, contacts through business circles, cultural and humanitarian field were highlighted as promising areas of interaction.

One of the topics of discussion was the prospects for cooperation on the CIS platform at the level of parliaments.

In this context, it was noted that, being an associate member, neutral Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of effective partnership with the CIS countries – both in a bilateral and multilateral format. ///nCa, 24 March 2023 [photo credit – TDH]