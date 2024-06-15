Young Naturalist Exhibition and Competition Showcases Creativity from Recyclables

News Central Asia (nCa)

The French Institute in Ashgabat hosted a successful exhibition and competition featuring recycled products on 14 June 2024. The event, organized by the public organization Ýaş tebigatçy (“Young Naturalist”) and the creative association Design Plus, aimed to raise awareness about waste management, inspire creative reuse of discards, and demonstrate the potential of recyclables.

Over fifty participants from across Turkmenistan presented unique and imaginative creations crafted from everyday discards like plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, paper, and textiles. A distinguished jury composed of representatives from Ýaş tebigatçy, Design Plus, and environmental specialists evaluated the entries and selected winners in various categories:

• Most Original Idea
• Most Functional Product
• Most Creative Presentation
• Contribution to Cultural Heritage Preservation
• Audience Award

Winners in each category received diplomas and commemorative gifts, while all participants were awarded certificates of participation.

“We’re delighted by the immense interest generated by the competition,” said Leyli Shykhmadova, Chairwoman of Ýaş tebigatçy. “This reinforces the public’s concern for environmental issues and their willingness to create art from waste.”

“The exhibition-competition transformed into a vibrant celebration of creativity and environmental responsibility,” Shykhmadova continued. “It served as a testament to the possibility of crafting masterpieces from discards and underscored the significance of environmental care. We hope this event fosters greater environmental awareness. We also extend our gratitude to the French Institute in Turkmenistan for their support and for providing the platform for this competition.” (in cooperation with Ýaş tebigatçy)

Here are some photos from the event:

