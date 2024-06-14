Turkmenistan Seeks Green Solutions at Green Tech Amsterdam 2024

A delegation from Turkmenistan concluded a successful visit to the Netherlands this week, participating in the Green Tech Amsterdam 2024 conference from 10 to 14 June 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

The visit aimed to strengthen Turkmenistan’s commitment to environmental responsibility and explore innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Beyond the conference, the delegation fostered vital connections with Dutch businesses through dedicated meetings and exploratory visits to leading companies in the green technology sector. This facilitated direct engagement and knowledge exchange, paving the way for potential future collaborations.

The visit also included a Turkmen business forum, that brought together international/Turkmen companies and financial institutes.

The key focus areas were:

– Environmental responsibility and methane emission reduction

– Water resource conservation

– Direct business contacts with European partners

– Investment opportunities in Turkmenistan

This visit marked an important step towards strengthening bilateral business relations and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. ///nCa, 14 June 2024

Here are some photos from the visit: