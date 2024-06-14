News Central Asia (nCa)

UNICEF and Prosecutor General's Office train social and law enforcement representatives on the use of alternative measures to protect children in conflict with the law

From 12 to 14 of June, 23 prosecutors, police officers, inspectors on minor’s affairs, social work specialists, representatives of schools, Ashgabat Commission on Minors, and civil society organisations providing services to children in difficult life situations, attended a three-day training on modelling diversion and restorative juvenile justice approach. Restorative justice gives young people the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and repair the harm they have caused. The training was organized by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Turkmenistan and UNICEF.

Participants learned methodology and tools for applying diversion measures using a multidisciplinary approach. The sessions included the assessment of risks and needs of minors, developing individual plans and following the interagency case management algorithm with the involvement of relevant specialists and psychologists.

“The concept of restorative juvenile justice for children in conflict with the law is important, as it helps the child recognize the harm caused, accept responsibility for the committed offense, and participate voluntarily in educational and rehabilitation programmes without the stigmatising impact of involvement in the formal justice system. According to the legislation and practice in Turkmenistan, deprivation of liberty of juvenile offenders who committed a criminal offence is considered a measure of last resort,” said Allamurad Amandurdiev, the representative of Prosecutor General’s Office.

Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan, acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan in strengthening the use of diversion and restorative juvenile justice approaches to children in conflict with the law. Applying the skills from the training in practice promotes their rehabilitation and reintegration, and aligns with the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The training laid the foundation for modelling diversion measures in one of the regions of Turkmenistan and expanding this practice across the country, in accordance with the 2023-2028 National Plan of Action for the realization of children’s rights. ///nCa, 14 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

 

 

