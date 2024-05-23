President of Turkmenistan met with the CIS Secretary General

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Sergei Lebedev, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

Lebedev is in Ashgabat for the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

The discussion highlighted Turkmenistan’s active participation in the CIS, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening economic and humanitarian ties within the CIS.

President Berdimuhamedov reiterated that cooperation with the CIS remains a priority for Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy.

As noted, Turkmenistan, taking into account its neutral status, and being an associate member of the CIS, takes an initiative role in the CIS, actively engaging in economic, cultural, and humanitarian programs.

Key areas for collaboration include trade, energy, transportation, communication, and scientific, educational, cultural exchange and sports.

In this context, the President of Turkmenistan noted that at the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, it is planned to consider a draft decision on declaring Ashgabat a City of new sports opportunities in the CIS.

Lebedev appreciated Ashgabat’s well-developed infrastructure for hosting international sporting events, recognizing Turkmenistan’s growing reputation as a center for world-class competitions.

The meeting also addressed environmental concerns. The sides agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to combat climate change and develop “green” technologies.

Noting that Turkmenistan intends to continue to strengthen this constructive dialogue in every possible way to achieve positive results, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the Secretary General of the CIS Sergey Lebedev and all members of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth for their ongoing cooperation. ///nCa, 23 May 2024