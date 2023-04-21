President of Turkmenistan received the UN Assistant Secretary General

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Thursday, 20 April 2023, Miroslav Jenča, the Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.

“Effective cooperation with the UN is embodied in the implementation of important initiatives of a regional and global nature put forward by our country, in the joint implementation of major projects and programs in various fields,” the President of Turkmenistan noted.

Today, Turkmenistan and the UN closely cooperate in a wide range of areas, including in such important areas as ensuring universal peace and security, sustainable energy and transport, achieving the SDGs, as well as in solving economic, social, humanitarian and environmental issues.

Taking this opportunity, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked Miroslav Jenča for his great personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

Turkmenistan supports the work and initiatives of the UNRCCA, in particular, in promoting political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the states of the region and neighboring countries, the head of Turkmenistan stressed, expressing confidence that the potential of the Center will continue to be in demand.

Assistant Secretary-General Jenča expressed appreciation for the active engagement and support of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, including UNRCCA, in addressing challenges related to peace and security.

The sides discussed UNRCCA priorities, namely promoting regional cooperation in preventing extremism and countering terrorism and transboundary water management and mitigating negative consequences of climate change. UNRCCA will maintain its focus on promoting the Women, Peace and Security and the Youth, Peace and Security agendas.

Discussions also covered the situation in neighboring Afghanistan and Turkmenistan’s socioeconomic and humanitarian assistance to the country, as well as the role of Central Asian states in addressing related regional security concerns.

***

Assistant Secretary-General Jenča also held meetings with Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of Mejlis (Parliament), Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the United Nations Country Team and other partners.///nCa, 21 April 2023

Issues of preventive diplomacy discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

on April 20, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenča.

During the meeting, it was especially emphasized that Turkmenistan is committed to a strategic partnership with the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

The parties discussed specific issues on the bilateral agenda of Turkmenistan with the Regional Center. An exchange of views took place on a number of priority areas of cooperation, including those concerning the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy. In this context, the importance of the initiatives of the Central Asian Women’s Dialogue and the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy was noted.

The Turkmen side expressed the opinion on the need to build the capacity of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. In this context, the idea was put forward to create a dialogue of the youth of Central Asia in the name of peace.///MFA Turkmenistan, 20 April 2023