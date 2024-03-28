President of Turkmenistan received the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

On Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the meeting, it was noted that OTS attaches particular importance to strengthening productive cooperation with Turkmenistan, which has observer status.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of fostering strong and productive relations with Turkic states as a core element of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy.

Since joining the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) as an observer, Turkmenistan has witnessed a significant increase in meaningful dialogue within the organization.

A prime example is the recent 15th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders held in Ashgabat (March 11-12). This gathering yielded agreements and proposals that pave the way for enhanced cooperation within the OTS.

The membership of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) in the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic Countries is also viewed positively. This step is expected to facilitate robust economic partnerships among OTS member states.

The meeting further underscored the positive momentum in Turkmenistan’s longstanding dialogue with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

President Berdimuhamedov welcomed active OTS participation in the upcoming celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi’s birth in Turkmenistan. He expressed openness to constructive proposals for elevating joint cooperation to a new level.

Discussions also explored prospects for collaboration within the OTS, highlighting its substantial potential. Expanding programs and projects across various fields, particularly education, science, and culture, was identified as a key area of focus.///nCa, 28 March 2024