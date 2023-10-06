President of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau

On Thursday, October 5, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan received Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE).

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to open-door policies and international cooperation, including through exhibitions and trade fairs.

He noted that Turkmenistan recently adopted the “Concept of International Exhibition Activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025” to further expand cooperation with the BIE.

Turkmenistan is an active member of the BIE and has participated in several world and specialized exhibitions in recent years, including in Shanghai, Milan, Astana, and Dubai.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in participating in EXPO-2025 Osaka (Japan).

Turkmenistan is currently participating in EXPO-2023 Doha, an international horticultural exhibition in Qatar. The National Day of Turkmenistan will be celebrated at the expo on 9 October.

Secretary General Kerkentzes said he was impressed with the Turkmen pavilion at EXPO-2023 Doha. He also discussed with President Berdimuhamedov the possibility of Turkmenistan hosting international exhibitions in the future.///nCa, 6 October 2023

