News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

By

Astana, May 20, 2024 – The third meeting of the annual High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Astana co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in a constructive way cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on issues of mutual interest in the field of human rights. The parties focused on further implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.

The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for President Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President of Kazakhstan last December.

The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, in particular, welcomed the law passed on April 15, 2024, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.

The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional fora, including through cooperation at the UN Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, DC. ///Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, 22 May 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. “Priority directions of constitutional reforms in the field of protection of human rights and the human dimension”
  2. UNDP and ROCA OHCHR support the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue with the UN Human Rights Committee
  3. UN Human Rights Council: Turkmenistan’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review
  4. Turkmenistan – EU Dialogue on human rights took place in Brussels
  5. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
  6. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue on the Universal Periodic Review with the UN Human Rights Council
  7. MFA Turkmenistan holds a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights
  8. China–Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum – 2023: a step towards the rapprochement of the peoples of the two regions
  9. Uzbekistan hosts human rights education forum
  10. Ombudsman of Turkmenistan attended high-level events in Geneva dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan