Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China visited Turkmenistan

On January 29, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with Chinese delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Hao Mingjing, Turkmen Foreign Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction, and an integrated approach to the development of Turkmen-Chinese relations was noted.

The special role of contacts between the heads of the two states was emphasized, as well as the interaction of governments within the framework of the “Program of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for 5 years (2021-2025)”.

The parties touched upon the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as active inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

A high level of trade and economic relations, culture, education and sports was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the parties once again confirmed the importance of further comprehensive expansion of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership.

***

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Hao Mingjin also held meetings with the chair of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova, the mayor of Arkadag Shamuhammet Durdyliyev, Xinhua reports.

Hao Mingjin said that China and Turkmenistan are good friends, partners and brothers.

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov jointly announced the elevation of relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership and the construction of a Chinese-Turkmen community of a shared destiny, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, said the Vice chairman of the National People’s Congress.

Hao Mingjin expressed the NPC’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

In turn, the Turkmen side confirmed its commitment to the one-China principle and readiness to actively cooperate with the government and legislative bodies of China, enhance cooperation in various fields. ///nCa, 30 January 2024