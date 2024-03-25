News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan outlines further steps to expand cooperation with the European Union

Turkmenistan intends to take further steps to advance cooperation with the EU. During the Cabinet of Minister’s meeting on Saturday, 23 Mar 2024, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented a series of corresponding proposals. These proposals, approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, encompass various areas of cooperation.

Regional engagement: A key highlight is the proposed meeting of foreign ministers in an “Central Asia-EU” format, scheduled for October in Ashgabat. This gathering promises to foster regional dialogue.

Parliamentary Ties: To solidify inter-parliamentary cooperation, a visit by representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to Brussels is planned for the latter half of the year.

Visits: Regular and systematic visits by EU representatives to Turkmenistan throughout the year were also proposed, facilitating direct communication.

Energy: A draft Framework Agreement between Turkmenistan and the EU in the energy sector is under development. Additionally, a dedicated Turkmen-European group will be established to bolster collaboration in this crucial area.

Transport: In order to develop a broad transport partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU, it is proposed to work out the issue of forming a Coordination platform in the European Union–Central Asia format.

Humanitarian ties:  To deepen humanitarian ties, proposals include developing new educational programs, particularly in vocational training, in collaboration with relevant EU structures. Furthermore, Ashgabat will host a dialogue on human rights between Turkmenistan and the EU in June.

International cooperation: Finally, proposals were made to initiate the process of Turkmenistan’s accession to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and to co-host an International Forum on Food Security with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Ashgabat this November.

These initiatives build upon the outcomes of the recent visit of the Turkmen delegations led by Meredov to Austria, Belgium and Italy. ///nCa, 25 March 2024

 

 

