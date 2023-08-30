News Central Asia (nCa)

Diego Ruiz Alonso Departs Turkmenistan After Successful Tenure as EU Ambassador

On August 29, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador of the European Union Diego Ruiz Alonso, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, R.Meredov thanked the EU Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union. Along with this, the effective interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU was emphasized both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the “Central Asia – European Union” format.

In this context, the diplomats discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and exchanged views on the prospects for strengthening partnerships in priority areas of interaction.

The important role of regular joint events within the framework of the dialogue on human rights, inter-parliamentary dialogue, and the meeting of the “European Union – Turkmenistan” Joint Committee was noted. The progress of the implementation of joint educational and exchange projects and programs (Erasmus +), interaction in the field of ecology and “green” transformation was discussed.

The parties also stated effective cooperation on implementation of various regional programs. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 29 Aug 2023

