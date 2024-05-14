EU Launches Educational Program for Young Central Asian Diplomats

News Central Asia (nCa)

The European Union has launched a new educational program specifically designed for young diplomats from Central Asia. The initiative, unveiled on 13 May 2024, in Bruges, Belgium, aims to strengthen educational and diplomatic ties between the regions, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The program was developed with the participation of leading European educational institutions and involves two weeks of training for participants in the framework of studying the activities of institutions of the European Union. This initiative fosters not only mutual understanding but also seeks to deepen cooperation mechanisms between the EU and Central Asian nations.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov emphasized the program’s significance in the current climate of strengthening interregional ties. He highlighted this historic period as a unique time to establish and solidify new mechanisms of cooperation.

Ambassador Palvanov further pledged Turkmenistan’s continued support for the program and its ongoing development.

Discussions at the event centered on the future of educational programs and their role in diplomatic relations. Prospects for expanding cooperation were explored in conversations with Federico Mogherini, Director of the European College (and former EU High Representative), and Luc Devigne, Regional Director of the European External Action Service.

This initiative will be a significant step in deepening educational and cultural ties between Central Asia and the European Union, contributing to the development of cultural exchange and strengthening diplomatic relations between the regions. ///nCa, 14 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

 

 

