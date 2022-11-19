EU launches important connectivity initiatives in Central Asia

EU-Central Asia Sustainable Connectivity Conference, two crucial Team Europe initiatives were launched, designed not only to enhance interregional cooperation, but also to contribute that the national Central Asia keep pace with global development.

The first initiative will focus on an extremely important area for Central Asia – water, energy and climate change – all of which are interconnected. The Water, Climate Change and Energy Initiative will promote the rational use of some of the region’s most vital resources – water and energy resources – for sustainable solutions to environmental problems and combating climate change.

The second digital connectivity initiative will expand Central Asia’s access to the global Internet via satellite communications.

As known, a key objective of the EU’s Digital Diplomacy is to promote a people-focused digital transformation. The Team Europe initiative will support the establishment of Satellite connectivity operators in Central Asia with direct connectivity to the EU.

“Our purpose is to bring closer Europe and Central Asia – to bring [both regions] closer, using what we call “Team Europe”, which is the consolidated action of the Member States of the European Union, its Institutions, and our financial capacities,” said EU High Representative, Vice President Josep Borrel.

“When we build the connections between our regions, we are connecting people and investing in their future”, he stressed.

What is the Team Europe? In 2020, amidst of the pandemic crisis, the European Union launched the Team Europe assistance program, aimed at supporting partner countries in their fight against coronavirus infection and its consequences. Team Europe’s approach is to pool the financial resources of the EU, its member states and financial institutions, in particular the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. ///nCa, 19 November 2022