“Relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are in the nature of a strategic partnership”, says Nariman Orujaliyev, Charge d’affaires of Azerbaijan Embassy to Turkmenistan

In his congratulatory message to Turkmenistan on the occasion of the country’s 32nd anniversary of independence, Nariman Orujaliyev, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, emphasized the strong and strategic nature of the relationship between the two countries.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are based on the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in friendly conditions,” Orujaliyev wrote. “Our relations, based on a common history, roots, brotherhood and mutual respect, have developed dynamically over the past period. Now it has reached a new level, and today our relations are in the nature of a strategic partnership.”

Here is a full the text of Nariman Orujaliyev’s congratulatory message:

“First of all, we congratulate the fraternal country of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the thirty-second anniversary of its independence.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are based on the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in friendly conditions. Our relations, based on a common history, roots, brotherhood and mutual respect, have developed dynamically over the past period. Now it has reached a new level, and today our relations are in the nature of a strategic partnership.

Our countries have become strategic partners as a result of the purposeful policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

We are confident that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, strategic relations with Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully.

Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the development of relations with Turkmenistan. Last year marked 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Mutual visits, regular contacts, signed documents in various fields and implemented joint projects play an important role in expanding our cooperation. Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully cooperating in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are also developing rapidly. In 2022, our trade turnover increased fivefold compared to 2021.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are also successfully continuing their cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations.

We are confident that with the political will of the leadership of our country, we will use these opportunities to strengthen our traditional fraternal and friendly relations and further expand the scope of our joint activities through joint efforts.

We once again congratulate fraternal Turkmenistan on its national holiday – the 32nd anniversary of independence. We wish peace and prosperity to the fraternal Turkmen people.

Happy Independence Day, Turkmenistan!”

///nCa, 26 September 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

#Turkmenistan #Azerbaijan