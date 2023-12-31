Vibrant Celebration of Azerbaijani Music and Cuisine in Ashgabat

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan hosted the event “Azerbaijani national cuisine and music” in Ashgabat.

Gismet Gozalov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, warmly welcomed the guests and offered insightful introductions to the diverse flavors of Azerbaijani cuisine and the captivating melodies of national music.

Ambassador Gozalov reflected on the momentous year of 2023 for Azerbaijan, a period marked by progress and triumph. He poignantly remarked on the country’s unwavering spirit, symbolized by the vibrant tricolor flag waving proudly across its sovereign territories.

The ambassador extended his appreciation for the remarkable development and prosperity witnessed in Turkmenistan under the esteemed leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National leader of Turkmen and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. He emphasized the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and friendship shared by the two nations.

Ambassador Gozalov expressed his confidence in the continued strengthening of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations in 2024 enriched by the unwavering political commitment of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, including the ambassadors of the United States, Türkiye, Russia, Pakistan, Japan accredited in Turkmenistan, public representatives and Azerbaijanis living in Turkmenistan attended the event.

The guests of the event embarked on a journey through the exquisite flavors of Azerbaijani cuisine. To further immerse the guests in the essence of Azerbaijan, the event showcased a captivating display of the country’s rich history, artistic traditions, and breathtaking landscapes. Visitors explored exhibits featuring intricate carpets, captivating artwork, and visual narratives depicting the country’s natural beauty. ///nCa, 31 December 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: