Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan declares polling stations ready for voting

Regarding the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, a polling station has been set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, in accordance with the Electoral Code, Trend reports.

The citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who have attained 18 years of age and have active voting rights, permanently residing or temporarily staying in the territory of Turkmenistan or being on a long business trip, will be able to realize their voting right at polling station №48 established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

The precinct election commission is fully prepared to organize the presidential election following the requirements of the legislation.

All necessary work has been done in Turkmenistan to enlighten citizens of Azerbaijan, who are on consular registration, regarding the presidential election. Azerbaijan citizens have been informed of their participation in the voting. Meanwhile, announcements have been posted on the Embassy’s website and on its social media accounts. ///originally published by Trend, 3 Feb 2024

 

 

