Turkmenistan Claims Silver at Central Asian Volleyball Championship

The Turkmen volleyball team secured a strong second-place finish at the 2nd Engro Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA), held in Islamabad, Pakistan, from 11 to 17 May 2024.

Pakistan emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal after defeating Turkmenistan in the final match.

In the battle for bronze, Kyrgyzstan dominated Sri Lanka 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23) to secure third place.

The 2nd Engro Central Asian Volleyball Association was a stunning success, bringing together teams from Central Asian countries to demonstrate exceptional volleyball talent and sportsmanship.

Final rating:

Gold: Pakistan

Silver: Turkmenistan



Bronze: Kyrgyzstan.

4. Sri Lanka

5. Iran

6. Afghanistan

Individual Awards

1st Best Outside Hitter: Didar Nuryyen (Turkmenistan)

2nd Best Outside Hitter: Usman Faryad Ali (Pakistan)

1st Best Middle Blocker: Roman Shilov (Kyrgyzstan)

2nd Best Middle Blocker: Musawer Khan (Pakistan)

Best Setter: Muhammad Kashif Naveed (Pakistan)

Best Libero: Onolbek Kanybek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Usman Faryad Ali (Pakistan) ///nCa, 20 May 2024