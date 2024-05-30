Law enforcement officers from special intervention units in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan enhanced their skills

20-24 May 2024, Bratislava, Slovakia – The European Union-funded project on Law Enforcement in Central Asia (LEICA) organised a second wave of training for nine law enforcement officers from special intervention units in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The first wave, held from 15-19 April, 2024, included participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. This training was delivered by ISEMI experts specializing in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear – Explosives (CBRN-E) threats, including Slovak security forces and fire brigade officers. The programme is accredited by the Slovak Ministry of Education and aligns with the EU’s lifelong learning standards.

Training emphasized scenarios where CBRN-E materials are weaponized, posing challenges to law enforcement and endangering personnel and hostages. Participants valued the comprehensive blend of theoretical sessions and practical exercises, which facilitated collaboration with EU colleagues and enhanced understanding of case management and coordination within the European Union framework.

LEICA is managed by the EU Commission, directly and through a Consortium made up of French CIVIPOL and Slovak ISEMI, with the support of INTERPOL. ///EU Delegation to Uzbekistan, 29 May 2024