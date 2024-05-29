Independence Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Turkmenistan

An official reception was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

After the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were played, Ambassador Gismet Gezalov spoke about the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular democratic state that was created 106 years ago in the Muslim East. He also spoke about the achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic during the years of independence, about the unprecedented merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of state building and noted that currently, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is on the path of rapid development.

In his speech, Gismet Gezalov emphasized that Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant in major international projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan energy projects and East-West and North-South transport routes. He also noted the important role in creating electricity connections between Central Asia and Europe.

The Ambassador noted that in 2020, as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereign rights within the borders recognized by the international community. Attention was drawn to construction work in the liberated territories, the massive return of people to their lands, as well as the danger of mines.

The ambassador also emphasized that Azerbaijan is currently taking initiatives to ensure peace in the South Caucasus and is offering Armenia a peace agreement recognizing the territorial integrity and borders of both countries. He underlined that peace negotiations and the process of border delimitation continue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The ambassador also noted that the end of the conflict in the region will, first of all, open up new opportunities for cooperation in the transport and communications sector, which will be useful and serve the interests not only of the South Caucasus, but also of the entire region.

Regarding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the ambassador emphasized that recently, high-level trips between the two countries and meetings within the framework of international events have become intense, which has contributed to the further strengthening of our strategic ties. He also noted that last year trade turnover between the two countries increased by 75 percent and reached almost 800 million US dollars, and also highlighted the importance of a joint intergovernmental commission for the development of our relations.

The Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are implementing important projects in the energy sector, and have also made a significant contribution to the fight against climate change and the development of alternative energy sources. He emphasized that 2024 in Azerbaijan has been declared “the year of solidarity in the name of a green world.” The ambassador emphasized that the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Cop29 in November this year in Azerbaijan is clear evidence that our country is a reliable partner for the world community.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission Batyr Atdaev spoke at the event. He conveyed congratulations from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and expressed wishes for prosperity and success to Azerbaijan. Batyr Atdaev emphasized that high-level dialogue between the heads of state of both countries is a strong incentive for the development of relations between our countries. He also noted that fraternal ties between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have historical roots, and cooperation between the countries is rapidly developing in various directions, including political, economic and humanitarian.

The banquet continued with the music of Azerbaijan, and during the event, materials related to our country, as well as COP29 logos, were displayed. Guests could try dishes and drinks from the national cuisine of Azerbaijan, as well as sweets.

At the same time, various materials related to the history, culture, art, carpet craft and tourism potential of our country were presented at the event. National musical instruments and products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand were also shown. In addition, the event featured banners COP29.az and azerbaijan.travel, which are linked to their respective websites.

The event was attended by leaders and employees of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the public and Azerbaijanis living in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 29 May 2024 [in cooperation with Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan]

Here are some pictures from the event: