Belarus Prime Minister Emphasizes Strong Ties with Turkmenistan

Belarus highly values friendly relations with Turkmenistan. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Friday, 24 May 2024, in Ashgabat.

“Since gaining independence, the interaction between Belarus and Turkmenistan has been based on the principles of mutual respect and partnership. This, in particular, was facilitated by the long-term warm and trusting relations between the leaders of the two states,” Roman Golovchenko said.

He highlighted effective cooperation within international organizations and ongoing efforts to restore collaboration in education, sports, and culture.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s trust in Belarusian education and proposed resuming large-scale training programs for specialists relevant to Turkmenistan’s economic needs.

He also stressed that Belarus and Turkmenistan have a number of areas for effective bilateral cooperation.

“These are primarily agricultural, industrial, construction and transport sectors. The Belarusian side confirms its interest in the dynamic development of relations with Turkmenistan and is ready to take concrete practical steps to find mutually acceptable solutions and solutions to any issues that hinder the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation,” he stressed.

“Belarus is open to constructive dialogue and ready to work together for the prosperity of both our countries and people,” he concluded. ///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the CIS Executive Committee)

 

