Trade and economic cooperation, humanitarian and regional ties under the spotlight at the meeting of Turkmenistan President and Russian Prime Minister

On Friday, 24 May 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of a wide range of cooperation, including in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

“The growth of our trade and economic cooperation continues steadily. In the first quarter of 2024, it was 22%. This is about 19 billion rubles, which, I think, is not enough. We need to work harder so that our relations in the investment, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural and humanitarian spheres develop,” Mishustin said in a comment following a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, TASS reports.

Discussions also touched upon humanitarian cooperation, including the further construction of Russian-speaking schools in the country, the opening of branches of institutes and universities, as well as the development of regional ties.

Mishustin highlighted Russia’s commitment to supporting education in Turkmenistan, with over 40,000 Turkmen students studying in Russia, including 7,500 on Russian government scholarships.

He also drew attention to the fact that this year marks an important date for Turkmenistan – the 300th anniversary of the birth of poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi. A number of celebrations dedicated to the Turkmen classic will also be held in Russia.

Mishustin also mentioned other areas of cooperation.

“Our regional cooperation is developing very strongly. Many regions cooperate with Turkmenistan. The leaders among them are St. Petersburg, Tatarstan and the Astrakhan region,” the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation added.

In addition, a plan of joint activities for the next year was discussed at the meeting. ///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on TASS reports)

 

