President of Turkmenistan received the Prime Minister of Tajikistan

On 24 May 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda, Khovar news agency reports.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The parties called for further expansion of trade and economic ties and maintaining positive dynamics of steady growth. In this regard, the special role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was emphasized.

Noting the high level of mutual trust and the great potential for cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the sides called for further progressive development of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. ///nCa, 24 May 2024