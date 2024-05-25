President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

On 24 May 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the positive nature of bilateral relations, noting their constructive collaboration within the United Nations and other international and regional organizations. Trade and economy were identified as a key area of the multifaceted Turkmen-Uzbek partnership, with dynamic cooperation in fuel and energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture sectors.

Discussions also touched upon cultural, scientific, and educational exchanges, underscoring their progressive nature.

The celebration of the 300th anniversary of the famous poet Magtymguly Fragi received special attention. President of Turkmenistan highlighted the recent unveiling of the Magtymguly Fragi monument and the Magtymguly Fragi cultural complex in Ashgabat.

The park’s alley of famous classical poets and thinkers features a monument to Alisher Navoi, symbolizing the friendship, brotherhood, and good neighborliness between the Turkmen and Uzbek people.

Deputy Prime Minister Kuchkarov mentioned that Uzbekistan, under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree, is also celebrating Makhtumkuli’s anniversary. He praised the poet’s works for promoting friendship and peaceful coexistence, which aligns with Turkmenistan’s peace-loving policies.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed country’s intention to further solidify the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. He also extended greetings and best wishes to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. ///nCa, 25 May 2024