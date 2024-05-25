Turkish Cuisine Week Celebrates Rich Culinary Heritage – First Lady Emine Erdogan Champions Tradition and Sustainability

Turkish Cuisine Week, held under the patronage of First Lady Emine Erdogan, is showcasing the country’s vibrant culinary scene both at home and abroad. This year’s event, running from 21 to 27 May, features a special exhibition titled “Meeting Place of Centuries-Old Tastes” at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Opening the event, Mrs. Erdogan highlighted the importance of Turkish cuisine in uniting the nation and influencing cultures worldwide. She emphasized access to healthy, local, and authentic food as a fundamental right.

Pointing to Anatolia’s rich history, Mrs. Erdogan acknowledged the gap between Turkish cuisine’s global fame and the accessibility of its recipes. The 2021 publication “Turkish Cuisine with Centuries-Old Recipes” aims to bridge this gap, offering delicious and sustainable dishes.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding local recipes against the homogenizing effects of globalization. She emphasized the link between traditional food and cultural identity, emotional well-being, and physical health.

The loss of the naturalness of food products causes both moral and physical harm to a person, she says. “As meals are replaced by quick snacks, emotions dry up, and nations lose their identity and become similar. Traditional tables feed the hearts. The house where food is cooked becomes a home, the smell of fresh bread gives confidence. The smoke of the hearth is the foundation of peace and order,” Mrs.Emine Erdogan stressed.

This year’s international focus on Aegean cuisine, renowned for its health benefits, reflects Mrs. Erdogan’s commitment to promoting organic, sustainable food practices.

Mrs. Erdogan concluded her remarks with a wish for global unity and respect for cultural differences, envisioning a world where people gather around a shared table.

The exhibition showcases the culinary heritage and agricultural diversity of Türkiye’s seven regions, from the Aegean to Eastern Anatolia. Visitors can learn about traditional dishes, local ingredients, and the nation’s rich gastronomic history. The exhibition runs for one month. ///nCa, 25 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)